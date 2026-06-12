Ashok Leyland bets on autonomous Stallion and ₹11,000-crore defence market

The company is betting big on ₹11,000 crore worth of defence mobility tenders in India over the next three to four years. It is also working on a hydrogen-fuel-based Stallion in a tie-up with defence manufacturing unit Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ).

The defence division is also looking to expand its overseas footprint by increasing the share of revenue from overseas business to around 25 per cent from about 10 per cent currently. At present, Ashok Leyland has around 30 platforms servicing the armed forces, with most replacing imported vehicles or being used for new vehicle applications.

"In the next three to five years, on the mobility and land-mobility side, there should be a total market of around ₹11,000 crore in India," said Amandeep Singh, president, defence business, Ashok Leyland.

"There is a challenge to make Stallion, which is the mainstay of the Indian Armed Forces, autonomous. We are working on that. It is a futuristic programme and will involve connected vehicles," he said. These vehicles are likely to be used for logistics support and in certain critical front-line operations.

"We are exploring the possibility of foraying into logistics drones for defence purposes," he added.

The company said it will also be able to cross-deploy alternate fuels — including compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) — in addition to electric vehicles (EVs), which it is already equipped to supply. "We are also working with VFJ on a hydrogen-engine option for our Stallion range of vehicles," Singh added.

Bets big on overseas market

Ashok Leyland currently has an order book of around ₹2,000 crore in defence, of which 90 per cent comprises domestic orders. The firm's target is to increase the overseas revenue share to around 25 per cent going forward. It is focusing mainly on Saarc countries, Africa, and Asean through its recent tie-up with PT Pindad, Indonesia's premier state-owned defence and industrial equipment manufacturer.

"We are aggressively looking at Gulf Cooperation Council countries. We already have a plant in the UAE, and we are looking at setting up one more plant in the GCC," he added. Ashok Leyland has 13 manufacturing locations across the world.

The PT Pindad tie-up outlines a strategic collaboration for the joint development and manufacturing of electric buses and defence vehicles tailored to Indonesia's growing mobility and national security requirements. The partnership aims to leverage Ashok Leyland's global expertise in commercial EV platforms and defence mobility solutions, together with Pindad's engineering capabilities, local manufacturing strength, and longstanding contribution to Indonesia's defence ecosystem.