Ashok Leyland breaks ground for EV battery pack facility in Tamil Nadu

Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday announced the ground-breaking of a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai, reinforcing its commitment to advancing India’s electric mobility ecosystem. Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of theand the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday announced the ground-breaking of a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai, reinforcing its commitment to advancing India’s electric mobility ecosystem.

The project would incur an investment of Rs 400–500 crore and is part of the investments from the Hinduja Group as per an earlier MoU signed in September 2025. The new battery pack project aligns closely with Tamil Nadu’s Electric Vehicle Policy 2023, the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, and India’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, unveiled the foundation plaque. TRB Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotions and commerce in the Government of Tamil Nadu, graced the ceremony, along with the leadership of Guidance Tamil Nadu and representatives from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu. Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, and several other dignitaries were also present.

The new battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam represents a strategic step in building a robust EV ecosystem. The facility will help localise EV battery pack production, strengthen India’s electric mobility supply chain and create new opportunities for employment and advanced skill development in Tamil Nadu, further reinforcing the state’s position as a leading hub for next-generation automotive manufacturing and EV innovation.

Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman of Ashok Leyland, said, "Our journey has been closely intertwined with the growth of Tamil Nadu for more than seven decades. Ashok Leyland, along with its subsidiary, Switch Mobility, have already developed a vast range of electric commercial vehicles and have taken a lead position in the EV market. The groundbreaking of the new battery pack manufacturing facility marks an important step in our electric mobility journey and reinforces our commitment to building a strong domestic EV ecosystem."

Agarwal said, “Battery pack technology is central to the future of electric mobility and energy storage. This facility will enable us to build advanced battery pack solutions with greater efficiency, safety and reliability while supporting the battery supply chain localisation. It will also contribute to developing specialised talent and creating new opportunities in high-technology manufacturing within Tamil Nadu.”

For over 77 years, Ashok Leyland has been deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu’s industrial journey. From its first manufacturing facility in Ennore in 1948, the company has expanded to nine facilities, spanning over 800 acres. Over the decades, Ashok Leyland has invested more than Rs 9,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, creating over 37,000 jobs, nurturing talent, and contributing significantly to the state’s emergence as one of India’s leading automotive and industrial hubs.

With this ground-breaking, Ashok Leyland marks another important milestone in shaping a cleaner and smarter future of mobility, proudly built in Tamil Nadu, while supporting the world’s transition to sustainable transportation.