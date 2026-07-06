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Ashok Leyland partners with Rosmerta Recycling to boost CV scrapping

The move is in line with the central government's voluntary vehicle modernisation programme, which encourages the replacement of older, polluting vehicles with cleaner and more efficient alternatives

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland said it will facilitate seamless access to Rosmerta Recycling's authorised scrappage facilities, offering customers a convenient, end-to-end scrapping of the vehicle, including support with deregistration and other statutory documentation | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

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Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has partnered with vehicle recycling firm Rosmerta Recycling for scrapping of old commercial vehicles in the country.

Through its nationwide dealer network, Ashok Leyland said, it will facilitate seamless access to Rosmerta Recycling's authorised scrappage facilities, offering customers a convenient, end-to-end scrapping of the vehicle, including support with deregistration and other statutory documentation.

Gurugram-based Rosmerta Recycling operates Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) across India, facilitating safe, compliant and environmentally responsible dismantling of end-of-life vehicles while maximising material recovery and advancing the circular economy, Ashok Leyland said.

The move is in line with the central government's voluntary vehicle modernisation programme, which encourages the replacement of older, polluting vehicles with cleaner and more efficient alternatives, the company said.

 

It also complements the recently announced Naya Safar Scheme, aimed at reducing transport-related emissions across the Delhi-NCR region, according to the company.

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"India has a significant population of ageing commercial vehicles, making an organised, transparent and customer-friendly scrappage ecosystem essential. Through our partnership with Rosmerta Recycling, we are making responsible vehicle disposal simpler while enabling customers to transition to newer, cleaner and more efficient commercial vehicles," said Madhavi Deshmukh, national head of sales at Ashok Leyland.

The collaboration will help the customers benefitting from competitive value for their old vehicles, scrappage-lined OEM discounts on new vehicle purchases, and waivers on road tax and registration fees in line with applicable government policies, the company said.

The government's recently approved commercial vehicle replacement initiatives are expected to accelerate organised vehicle scrappage across India, said Kartick Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ashok Leyland Vehicle scrapping Car scrapping Metal recycling

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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