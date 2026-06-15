Ashok Leyland signs pact for old truck, bus replacement in Delhi-NCR
In addition to the 8 per cent discount offered by participating OEMs, the Central Government will provide 5 per cent interest subvention and fixed monthly fuel vouchers for a period of five years
PTI New Delhi
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"Under the agreement, the companies will provide an 8 per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of eligible trucks and buses purchased under the scheme," the statement said.
For electric vehicles, the discount will be capped at the discount applicable to an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle of the equivalent Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) category, it added.
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In addition to the 8 per cent discount offered by participating OEMs, the Central Government will provide 5 per cent interest subvention and fixed monthly fuel vouchers for a period of five years. On the other hand, participating state governments will provide up to 100 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax for a period of ten years and waiver of registration fees for eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, as per the statement.
The official release further said that more automobile OEMs are expected to join the scheme in the coming days, enabling wider participation and greater adoption of cleaner transport technologies.
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Topics : Ashok Leyland Delhi-NCR Company News
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:54 PM IST