Ashok Leyland signs pact for old truck, bus replacement in Delhi-NCR

Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility have become the first OEMs to provide discounts under the scheme for the replacement of old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR, an official statement said on Monday.

The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Centre's scheme for replacement of old trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region was signed on Monday between the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Ashok Leyland, along with Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of the company.

With the signing of the MoU, the statement said, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility have become the first Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to partner with the government for implementation of the scheme.