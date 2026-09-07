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Home / Companies / News / Asian Paints names Leo Puri chairman-designate, to take charge in 2027

Asian Paints names Leo Puri chairman-designate, to take charge in 2027

Puri, whose board term runs until September 2031, will succeed R. Seshasayee

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

The leadership transition comes at a time when India's top paint maker is facing mounting competition from new entrants and well-funded conglomerates such as ‌the Aditya Birla Group and JSW Group

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

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India's Asian Paints on Monday named Leo Puri as ​its chairman-designate, effective January 23, ​2027, after appointing him to its ‌board for a five-year term.

Puri, whose board term runs until September 2031, will succeed R. Seshasayee.

The leadership transition comes at a time when India's top paint maker is facing mounting competition from new entrants and well-funded conglomerates such as ‌the Aditya Birla Group and JSW Group, which have stepped up investments in the decorative paints market, intensifying pressure on growth and margins.

Puri is a veteran of India's financial sector ​and has held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase, UTI Asset ‌Management and private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

 

He is currently ​the ‌India advisory chair at global private equity firm ‌Apax and chairman of Fortis Healthcare.

Puri is also lead independent director ‌at Dr. ​Reddy's Laboratories ​and an independent director at Spain-based travel technology company Amadeus IT Group. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Asian Paints Asian Paints Berger Paints Company News

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 4:03 PM IST