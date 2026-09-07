Asian Paints names Leo Puri chairman-designate, to take charge in 2027

India's Asian Paints on Monday named Leo Puri as ​its chairman-designate, effective January 23, ​2027, after appointing him to its ‌board for a five-year term.

Puri, whose board term runs until September 2031, will succeed R. Seshasayee.

The leadership transition comes at a time when India's top paint maker is facing mounting competition from new entrants and well-funded conglomerates such as ‌the Aditya Birla Group and JSW Group, which have stepped up investments in the decorative paints market, intensifying pressure on growth and margins.

Puri is a veteran of India's financial sector ​and has held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase, UTI Asset ‌Management and private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

He is currently ​the ‌India advisory chair at global private equity firm ‌Apax and chairman of Fortis Healthcare.

Puri is also lead independent director ‌at Dr. ​Reddy's Laboratories ​and an independent director at Spain-based travel technology company Amadeus IT Group.