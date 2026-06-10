ASK Property Fund launches ₹3,500-crore debt fund focused on housing

The fund aims to raise capital from both domestic and offshore investors. “We should be able to raise ₹1,500 crore from GIFT City and ₹2,000 crore domestically,” Amit Bhagat, co-founder, managing director and chief executive officer, ASK Property Fund, told Business Standard.

ASK Debt Fund IV will invest in mid-segment housing projects across India’s six key cities — the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The fund is structured to offer both solution capital, including lender replacement and project-completion funding, and growth capital for acquisitions, including the purchase of stalled projects under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or those with established approvals. The fund aims to meet capital requirements across selected residential opportunities while targeting investment-level returns of 20 per cent.

Bhagat is banking on the fund’s track record, validated by third parties such as ratings firm Crisil, to deliver returns. “The outperformance of our earlier debt funds against the benchmark, along with Crisil’s Fund Management Grading-1 for ASK Debt Fund IV, demonstrates the strength of our underwriting discipline, active asset management and risk management framework,” he added.

Over the past two years, ASK Property Fund has raised ₹2,500 crore across debt and equity strategies from domestic and offshore investors.

On demand prospects, Bhagat said: “Offshore investors are very bullish on Indian real estate. The fundamentals have not been compromised in the last 20 years by regulators. Those restrictions ensure strong foundations and prevent speculative bubbles.”

On moderating housing sales and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Bhagat added: “The market was, in any case, likely to slow down. It has just been fast-tracked because of geopolitical issues and affordability concerns at these prices. The sustenance of this moderation or slow absorption is a function of how soon the economy recovers from supply-chain issues and how economic growth evolves. If GDP growth is 7.5 per cent, everything is fine. If it is 6.5 per cent, there will always be a more cautious approach.”

He further added: “We have to see how long the geopolitical situation, oil issues and wars can continue. But because there was already expected moderation in absorption due to price increases in NCR, Mumbai and other markets, patient capital is required for this business. The good news is that most developers are very lightly leveraged. Currently, they need more growth capital.”

In FY26, ASK Property Fund committed ₹2,100 crore across projects with developers including Mantra Group, Shapoorji Pallonji in Gurugram and Mumbai, Gami Developers in Navi Mumbai, Satya in Gurugram, and KREEVA in South Delhi. ASK Property Fund also delivered exits worth ₹1,300 crore to investors during FY26.

ASK Property Fund, registered as ASK Property Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (ASK PIA), is the alternative investment arm of the ASK Group. Set up to manage and advise real estate-dedicated funds, the firm focuses on private equity investments in the self-liquidating residential segment. ASK PIA has raised ₹9,500 crore since 2009 and has invested in projects spanning 73 million square feet.