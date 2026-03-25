AstaGuru auction house set to enter UK market with presence in London

To formalise its entry into one of the world’s most competitive art and luxury markets, AstaGuru will hold its first UK auction on May 27, 2026. The auction will focus on fine watches.

The international address – Cromwell Place, the arts hub in South Kensington, London – comes about a year after the family office of Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla, who is recognised as a connoisseur of arts and fine collectibles, acquired about a 20 per cent stake in AstaGuru.

Manoj Mansukhani, director-Marketing, AstaGuru Auction House Founded in 2008 as a boutique auction house, AstaGuru, which is based in Kala Ghoda, has built its business on an online auction model. Over the years, it has expanded from Indian modern and contemporary art, which remains its key focus, to categories such as vintage jewellery, watches, rare books, and luxury collectibles. At one point, it even dabbled, although briefly, in vintage cars.

The move to London, said AstaGuru’s Director of Marketing Manoj Mansukhani, is a natural step towards becoming a global auction house. It will allow for closer engagement with international collectors, “while also building deeper relationships within the Indian diaspora, which is both significant and highly engaged in this region”.

This expansion, he added, will also strengthen the auction house’s sourcing capabilities, “with a dedicated team focused on bringing rare and important works to market”.

He reiterated that the decision to expand in a time of global volatility reflects the relative stability of the Indian art market. “Even during periods of global disruption, including the pandemic, we saw sustained collector engagement and, in many cases, meaningful growth,” he said, adding that overall, the sentiment remains positive, with continued confidence in both the cultural and long-term value of Indian art.

To anchor its UK operations, Astaguru has appointed Laryssa Jesse as managing director, UK, and Tim Bourne as international director, global head of watches. More appointments are expected in the coming months.

Tim Bourne, International Director and global head of watches “AstaGuru’s arrival in London marks a pivotal moment for the European art and luxury market,” Jesse said, adding that the digital-first auction house would make high-value collecting “more accessible and transparent for a new generation of global collectors”, who value, among other things, data-driven insights.

Bourne, a well-recognised auctioneer specialising in luxury watches, described the auction in May as “just the start of connecting collectors worldwide with exceptional watches, art, and luxury collectibles”.

The UK expansion is part of AstaGuru’s broader international strategy. The auction house, Mansukhani said, will soon launch offices across Asia and the United States. “These regions represent key collector hubs with strong, established ecosystems.”