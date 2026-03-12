Aster DM Healthcare earmarks ₹4,000 cr to add 4,080 beds in next few yrs

Aster DM Healthcare has set a capital outlay of around Rs 4,000 crore in the next few years to add about 4,080 beds, according to its Founder & Chairman Azad Moopen.

The company, which received the final approval from shareholders for merger with Quality Care India Ltd (QCIL), expects the process to be completed in the next quarter, post receipt of remaining regulatory and statutory NCLT approvals, Aster DM Healthcare said.

"Looking ahead, India will remain a key growth market for the merged entity. We plan to add 4,080 beds over the next few years supported by a capital outlay of approximately Rs 4,000 crore. Of these planned additions, 2,368 beds will be added by Aster DM and remaining by QCIL," Moopen said in a statement.

Key expansion projects include two new hospitals in Bengaluru (430 beds on Sarjapur Road and 500 beds in Yeshwanthpur), along with capacity additions of 350 beds at Aster CMI Hospital and 159 beds at Aster Whitefield, the company said.

In Kerala, the 263-bed Aster Kasaragod Hospital became operational in October 2025, while the 454-bed greenfield Aster Capital Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and 100-bed expansion at Aster Medcity, Kochi are underway, it added.

The company further said its additional projects include a 300-bed 'Women & Children's Hospital' in Hyderabad and 75-bed expansion at Aster Ramesh, Ongole.

Over the coming years, the merged entity aims to expand capacity to over 14,710 beds, including 4,080-plus planned bed additions, of which 2,368 beds will be added by Aster and the remainder by QCIL, the company said.

On shareholders' approval of the merger, Moopen said,"The strong support from our shareholders reflects their confidence in the strategic rationale of this merger and the long-term value it will deliver." He further said, "By bringing together Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India, we are building a scaled, future-ready healthcare platform with the clinical depth, operational strength and governance framework required to serve millions of patients across the country." This partnership combines Aster's legacy of patient-centric care and physician leadership with the institutional strength and growth expertise of Blackstone, Moopen added.

As a merged entity, Aster promoters and Blackstone will hold equal board representation and jointly control the company, while independent directors will constitute 50 per cent of the board.

Azad Moopen will continue as Executive Chairman, with Varun Khanna (Group MD, QCIL) set to assume the role of Managing Director & Group CEO.