Aster DM Healthcare expands Whitefield Hospital capacity, invests ₹96 cr

Aster DM Healthcare on Monday announced an investment of ₹96 crore for the expansion of its women & children facility at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru.

With this expansion, Aster Whitefield's bed capacity will increase from 380 to 539 beds, the company said in a statement.

"As demand for high-quality maternal and pediatric care grows, it is essential to scale both capacity and capabilities," Aster DM Healthcare, Founder & Chairman, Azad Moopen said.

He further said, "The expansion of our Women & Children facility at Whitefield reflects our commitment to advanced infrastructure and specialised expertise, ensuring comprehensive, end-to-end care for mothers and children under one roof, while setting new benchmarks in the region." The expansion at Aster Whitefield, together with the upcoming 500-bed Yeshwantpur hospital and the 430-bed Sarjapur facility, builds on Aster's commitment to advancing healthcare in Bengaluru, the company said.

This will increase Aster's total capacity in Karnataka to 2,573 beds, significantly strengthening its regional footprint and elevating its standing among the top three private healthcare providers in the state, it added.