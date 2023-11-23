Sensex (-0.01%)
Astrotech startup revenues get ongoing festival, wedding season fillip

Despite an apparent dip in investments, several firms have reportedly been in talks to raise fresh capital this festival season

astrotalk, astrology
Premium

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
For astrotech (astrology-technology) startups in a deeply religious country, it was only a matter of when and not if. The ongoing festival and wedding season in India has proven auspicious for astrotech firms, resulting in a significant uptick in their revenues thanks to rising consumer demand.
 
This has opened the door for many of these firms to initiate funding talks, as investors are also hedging their bets on them.

Vama, a virtual astrology and spiritual platform, claims a boost to its operations by as much as 70 per cent during the festival period.
 

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

