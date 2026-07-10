Atelier Expressions to acquire luxury handcrafted mithai brand Khoya

The transaction is expected to be complete by end of August 2026. Founded in 2016 by Sid Mathur, Khoya has established itself as a distinctive luxury confectionery brand by creating Indian mithai for a contemporary audience. Khoya's portfolio includes premium traditional mithai, chikki, mukhwas, and savoury snacks. The brand serves customers through its own digital channels and select retail locations in Delhi.

"Sid has reimagined one of India's oldest culinary traditions for a new generation of consumers while staying true to what makes it special. That ability to respect tradition while building a contemporary brand is exactly what attracts us to businesses like Khoya," said Tara Venu, executive director of Atelier Expressions. "Khoya reflects the qualities we look for at Atelier Expressions, and we look forward to working together to build on its success, while preserving the authenticity and character that define the brand," she said.

Sid Mathur, founder of Khoya, will retain full operational and execution responsibility, supported by his existing team.

The partnership brings one of India’s respected luxury food brands into the growing Atelier Expressions portfolio. The platform is building a curated collection of brands and experiences, including J.L. Coquet, the historic Limoges porcelain maison with over 200 years of French craftsmanship; Khadak, the acclaimed Dubai restaurant founded by chef Naved Nasir; and Hedon, the London-based luxury motorcycle helmet maker recognised for seamlessly combining engineering precision with artisanal design.

“This partnership with Atelier Expressions offers a tremendous opportunity to scale our presence across India, explore new collaborations and elevate Khoya to greater success. Khoya was created from a belief that Indian mithai deserves the same care, creativity and attention to detail as the world's finest luxury food brands," Mathur said. "Every product we create is rooted in heritage while thoughtfully designed for the way people enjoy and share food today. As we considered the next chapter for Khoya, we wanted a partner who shares our belief in quality and long-term brand building. Atelier Expressions is a natural fit, and together we look forward to introducing more people to Indian confectionery at its very best," he added.