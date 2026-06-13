Ather Energy in talks for post-IPO ₹2,500 crore fundraise: Report

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has started discussions with at least three investment banks as it prepares to appoint advisers for its first capital raising exercise since listing on the stock exchanges in May 2025, Moneycontrol reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is expected to launch the fundraising process as early as July and is looking to raise up to ₹2,500 crore, the report said.

Ather's board has already approved a proposal to mobilise up to ₹2,500 crore through multiple instruments. Of the total amount, up to ₹1,500 crore is proposed to be raised through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) of equity shares in one or more tranches.

The remaining ₹1,000 crore may be raised through the issuance of equity shares, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), or other eligible securities that are convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares. The fundraising could also be executed through routes such as a preferential issue, rights issue or other modes permitted under applicable regulations.

According to Moneycontrol, the company has initiated preliminary conversations with at least three investment banks and is in the process of finalising advisers for the proposed transaction. The report said the fundraising would mark Ather's first major capital raise after its public listing last year.

The fresh capital is expected to support the company's expansion plans as competition intensifies in India's electric two-wheeler market.

Founded in 2013, Ather Energy designs and manufactures electric scooters and currently sells products under two platforms: the Ather 450 series and the Rizta range. Together, the two product lines comprise nine variants.

The company reported a net loss of ₹79.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, an improvement from the ₹197.8 crore loss recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 50.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹953.6 crore during the quarter.

Ather's shares have witnessed a strong rally in recent weeks. According to market data, the stock has gained sharply from its January lows amid improving financial performance, growing investor interest in the electric mobility segment and expectations around the proposed fundraising exercise.

Ather Energy shares closed at ₹1,028.15 on the BSE on Friday.