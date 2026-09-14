Ather Energy on a long growth road, but hurdles remain along the way

On Ather’s 4th Community Day, it launched Konarc on its new mass-market EL (short for “enlightened”) platform. Starting prices at ₹99,999 mark a shift from Ather’s prior strategy of premiumisation, though the company is trying to lower prices only by reducing cost structures, rather than dropping features.

Ather now has a 700-store physical network. Some analysts are seeing annual revenue growth rates of above 50 per cent for the next few years as electric vehicles (EVs) catch on and the network expands. The scalable EL platform, and a focus on battery life, home charging options, and resale value are aimed at the average consumer. Dealer inventory stands at just three days (versus 14 days in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26, or Q4FY26). Industry e2W penetration has reached 11 per cent, as Ather’s retail registrations grew 102 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY27. This strong growth took Ather’s market share to 16.8 per cent from 14.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), with pre-orders up 158 per cent.

Volume growth is supported by EL, and a planned AURIC Phase-1 rampup in Q3FY27 will raise capacity to 0.92 million units. Average selling prices (ASPs) may soften but the management expects margins to be protected and gradually improve due to the lower cost structure.

Various variants of the Konarc will be available with range options of 100-200 km across S and Z variants. The vehicles have new features like Advanced Electronic Braking System (AEBS), MagicKey, AutoPop, AirWalk, and combined charging, which reduces charging time by 50 per cent. There is a 10-year or 100,000 km extended warranty on the 5th-generation Bedrock battery.

AtherNode is a smart solution designed to electrify every parking spot in a building without upgrades to the transformer. AtherNode hubs can manage up to 1,000 chargers per complex. The True Health app provides a health score, component-level diagnostics, and estimated resale value. The modular architecture allows for fast repairs. In a live demonstration, the Konarc was disassembled in 37 seconds and reassembled in 90 seconds.

Konarc could accelerate growth gained from Rizta, which took market share from 8 per cent in early FY25 to 16.8 per cent by Q1FY27. Motorcycles, which make up 60 per cent of India’s 2W market, could offer a long-term opportunity.

Ather is focussed on expansion beyond South India. Central India (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha) was the fastest-growing zone in Q1FY27, up 141 per cent Y-o-Y, ahead of Rest of India (118 per cent), and the South (76 per cent). New stores are turning operationally profitable in five-six months on average, faster than guidance to partners.

The capacity expansion is funded by a ₹2,500 crore raise of capital — a ₹1,300 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) has been completed, while a ₹1,200 crore preferential issue is pending. Management guided for five-month rampup to Phase 1's full 42,000 units per month run-rate. The EL platform will add up to 18,000 units per month of capacity at Hosur, for a total capacity of 60,000 units per month.

AtherNode is designed to work for all EVs, not just Ather scooters. Ather claims its batteries are built for a 10-year lifecycle. Therefore, it offers an extended 10-year or 100,000 km warranty. The cell-balancing hardware is supposed to be five times as good as the previous iteration.

Safety is monitored through Breach Sense, a new safety technology that uses sensors and software for early detection of potential issues. Ather True Health is a feature in the mobile app that provides a “0-5 health score” for the scooter, covering battery, motor, etc. The software also provides smart destinations for automatic morning and evening navigation, flyover alerts, and WhatsApp control.

One selling point is that the Konarc has a 10-12 per cent lower bill of materials cost compared with the 450 series, helping maintain a high margin profile. Ather currently operates in Sri Lanka and Nepal, with plans to scale globally over a 2-4 year timeframe using the flexible EL platform.