E-waste recycling company Attero plans to invest ₹3,000 crore in the next five years to scale up its critical mineral extraction capacity, a top official of the company said.

Attero Co-founder and CEO Nitin Gupta told PTI that the company plans to enhance total e-waste recycling capacity by over four times to 1 million tonnes in the next four years.

"We are specifically looking to invest around ₹3,000 crore in critical minerals facility expansion over the next five years. Roughly 40 per cent of that will go towards lithium, nickel, and if you read the scheme, within nickel, they have said they considered cobalt as well," he said.

Attero claims to extract over 22 critical minerals, including gold, silver, copper, aluminum, nickel, lithium, cobalt and rare earths like neodymium, dysprosium, etc.

"Our current capacity for electronic waste recycling is around 2,25,000 tonnes per annum. We are looking to expand that to a million tonnes over the next four years, we are expanding our lithium and battery recycling facility roughly around 5x over the next four years," he added.

Gupta said that India as a country should challenge China's hegemony in critical minerals and start becoming an exporter of critical minerals.

"For that, apart from secondary raw materials, we will need primary raw materials that can come from mining in India. For example, there was a lithium mine in Jammu and Kashmir where we also tested some samples. We were able to recover around 205 ppm of lithium carbonate.

"Plus, there are mines and scraps available overseas. There's a high degree of confidence that we can ultimately, as a country, start to become exporters of critical minerals to the world from the current status where we are importers today," he said.

Gupta said that extraction of metals from domestic sourcing and recycling can meet between 30 to 80 per cent of India's critical minerals demand, including 75-80 per cent for rare earths.

The company at present recycles e-waste at plants located in Roorkee, Reengus near Jaipur and Pune.

"We are looking to open up a new recycling plant in Bangalore and another one in Andhra Pradesh. We are very actively working on this. Roughly 60,000 tonnes of electronic waste recycling plant is expected to come in Bangalore. Bangalore plant will be operational within six months of ground break. I think within five years all of this capacity will come online," Gupta added.

He said the facilities will be funded with a mix of equity fundraise and debt.