Attractive valuations could translate to gains in ONGC despite challenges

The Iran war and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz have driven a price rally since February 2026. Even if resolution of the conflict is possible after the US midterm results, crude oil prices would remain above $80-$85/bbl for another year or more, given damage in the region. This supports earnings for ONGC. On the policy front, the new oilfield regulations imply a low probability that new windfall taxes will be imposed.

In terms of production and capital expenditure (capex), ONGC awarded two western offshore development projects worth ₹11,800 crore—expected to unlock 22 mt of oil equivalent of hydrocarbons—alongside over ₹4,300 crore dedicated to replacing old undersea pipelines. British Petroleum’s (BP’s) technical service provider (TSP) role has been extended to the entire Western Offshore, and TSP-1 has positive early results. The TSP role of BP across the entire Western Offshore may arrest decline in mature fields and speed up development. Specific gains are hard to quantify but under the 10-year contract, ONGC hopes to achieve production upside.

The first well under the Samudra Manthan mission in the Mahanadi deepwater block is gas-bearing. Two onshore discoveries were notified during Q2FY27. At KG-98/2, three gas wells will add 1.5 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) in Q4FY27. ONGC Petro additions or OPaL turned Ebitda-positive with ₹147 crore operating profit in Q2FY27 due to a rebound in petchem prices. However, crude oil production declined 5 per cent and natural gas production fell 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to a variety of technical reasons and disruptions at major consumer facilities. The management is now guiding for FY27 production of 39 mt of oil equivalent, with only 0.5-1 mt of oil equivalent increase in FY28. OPaL remains in net loss—Q2FY27 net loss of ₹494 crore—due to higher feedstock prices despite better realisations. OPaL should improve as feedstock prices stabilise. Venezuela legacy dues of around $500 million (roughly ₹5,000 crore) remain unresolved, with no profits repatriated.

According to the management, other expenses were up ₹600 crore, driven by a one-off provision of ₹1,561 crore for terminal excise duty receivable from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under litigation. The management is confident of winning the case but the provision is pending the court's decision. The exchange losses were lower and dividend income was higher, the latter of which carried a tax benefit that lowered the overall tax impact. ONGC provided for impairment on 40 wells that had been carried for a long period in the depreciation. The ONGC group has retired high-cost debt with a ₹18,000 crore infusion in OPal. Interest costs are expected to ease down.

Samudra Manthan will see four wells in FY27, and up to 13 in FY28, subject to rig availability in a tight, expensive market. The mission is categorised as an exploratory scheme and while there are high expectations, the management cannot quantify benefits. Two rigs have been hired, and ONGC is looking for more to complete 13 wells in FY28. The rig market is charging very high rates, something that is driving up costs for completing Samudra Manthan wells in FY28. Wells due for completion in Q3FY27 were delayed by monsoon, and are expected to be completed in Q4FY27.

The Mozambique LNG is 49 per cent complete, with $7 billion invested so far. Force majeure was lifted last year, financing tieup is complete, and Mozambique’s cabinet has approved sovereign guarantee. Sakhalin-1 production is back near pre-2022 levels at 183,000 bpd (FY27 first half average) with no repatriation restrictions. No ONGC money is stuck in Russia. In Venezuela, ONGC is in discussions with PDVSA, partners including Repsol, and the government for a new operating arrangement in two projects. ONGC would be the sole operator at San Cristóbal and joint operator at Petrocarabobo.