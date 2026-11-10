Attractive valuations could translate to gains in ONGC despite challenges
Elevated crude prices and attractive valuations could support ONGC shares, though declining production, delayed projects and rising exploration costs remain key concerns
Devangshu Datta
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The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) standalone results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) were close to consensus at ₹43,900 crore. Crude oil and gas sales were at 4.4 million tonnes (mt) and 3.8 billion cubic metres (bcm), respectively. This was lower than expected due to low production. However, oil prices averaged a high $92.3 per barrel (bbl). The standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was above expectation at ₹26,300 crore, and adjusted net profit was at ₹15,500 crore. Although dry well writeoffs and depreciation were high, they were offset by strong other income.
Topics : ONGC Share price energy sector