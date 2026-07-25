AU SFB posts 37% rise in Q1 profit as NII grows, provisions decline

AU Small Finance Bank on Saturday reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹796 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27), aided by robust net interest income (NII) and a drop in provisions. However, sequentially, net profit was down 4 per cent.

Its NII rose 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,695 crore in Q1, supported by healthy growth in advances. However, other income declined 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹689 crore.

Its net interest margin (NIM) expanded 59 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 5.9 per cent. NIM moderated by 7 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) due to the reversal of certain Q4 one-offs. NIM is a measure of bank profitability.

Slippages decreased 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹798 crore from ₹1,027 crore in Q1 FY26, led by improvement in the unsecured book, while secured asset slippages remained stable.

Provisions declined 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹371 crore, led by normalisation in unsecured loans.

Asset quality deteriorated sequentially, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) inching up to 2.10 per cent, an increase of 7 bps in Q1 FY27. Net NPAs rose 2 bps sequentially to 0.76 per cent.

The bank's gross loan portfolio (GLP) stood at ₹1.44 trillion, registering 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Secured businesses, comprising retail and commercial segments, grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y, while unsecured businesses, including microfinance (MFI), credit cards and personal loans, grew 11 per cent. Disbursements rose 42 per cent Y-o-Y.

Yield on gross advances declined to 13.7 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 14.1 per cent in Q1 FY26.

The bank's total deposits grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent sequentially to ₹1.58 trillion. Current account savings account (Casa) deposits rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent sequentially, with the Casa ratio at 29 per cent.

Sanjay Agarwal, founder, managing director and chief executive officer, AU Small Finance Bank, said, "...the bank delivered a strong and well-rounded performance, with healthy growth in both deposits and advances alongside improved profitability. Our performance is increasingly being driven by the underlying strength of the franchise and disciplined execution, rather than cyclical or one-off factors."

"While we remain mindful of the evolving macro environment, our strong capital and liquidity buffers, robust underwriting capabilities, and deepening franchise strengths provide the resilience to manage uncertainties and the flexibility to capture opportunities responsibly," Agarwal said.

The bank has also elevated Yogesh Jain, currently serving as chief operating officer, as deputy chief executive officer with effect from July 25, 2026. His elevation is intended to further strengthen the bank's leadership structure and management bandwidth, commensurate with the growing scale of operations. Jain will continue to report to the managing director and chief executive officer and remain categorised as senior management personnel (SMP) of the bank.