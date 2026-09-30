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Home / Companies / News / Aurobindo Pharma's Acrotech enters US dermatology market with Adquey launch

Aurobindo Pharma's Acrotech enters US dermatology market with Adquey launch

To support the launch and expand this therapeutic segment, the company has set up a dedicated dermatology business unit, the filing said.

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma (For representative purposes only) | Photo: Company website

PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its subsidiary Acrotech Biopharma launched the Adquey ointment in the US, marking its entry into the American dermatology market. 
The drug, a non-steroidal topical treatment for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and above, was originally discovered by Otsuka Pharmaceutical and licensed to Acrotech Biopharma for commercialisation in the United States, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
 To support the launch and expand this therapeutic segment, the company has set up a dedicated dermatology business unit, the filing said.
 The product will compete in a market estimated at around USD 1.3 billion for the 12 months ending July 2026, according to IQVIA MAT data.
 
 "The launch of Adquey is an important milestone for Acrotech and marks our entry into the US dermatology market with a differentiated treatment option," Acrotech Biopharma President Ashish Anvekar said.
 Acrotech Biopharma is a step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd formed as a global platform to commercialise innovative proprietary medications.

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 11:23 PM IST