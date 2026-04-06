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Aurobindo Pharma sets April 12 as record date for ₹800 crore buyback

Company to repurchase up to 54.24 lakh shares at Rs 1,475 apiece through tender offer route, with promoters also eligible to participate in the buyback

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

The total buyback size represents 3.93 per cent and 2.62 per cent of the company’s paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on its latest standalone and consolidated financials, respectively | Photo: Company website

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

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Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma on Monday fixed April 12, 2026, as the record date for its ₹800-crore share buyback.
 
The company plans to repurchase up to 54.24 lakh equity shares, representing 0.93 per cent of its total paid-up equity capital, at a price of ₹1,475 per share through the tender offer route. The buyback will be conducted on a proportionate basis from all eligible shareholders, including promoters, who hold shares as on the record date.
 
The total buyback size represents 3.93 per cent and 2.62 per cent of the company’s paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on its latest standalone and consolidated financials, respectively.
 
 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

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