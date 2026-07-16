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Aurum Proptech acquires Housing.com for ₹458 cr, eyes AI integration

Aurum PropTech will acquire Housing.com owner Locon Solutions from REA Group, integrating the marketplace into its AI-led real estate technology ecosystem

aurum prop tech and housing.com

The move is being seen as Aurum PropTech’s attempt to build India’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-native real estate operating system

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:45 PM IST

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Property technology firm Aurum PropTech on Thursday said it would acquire real estate marketplace platform Housing.com in an all-equity deal worth ₹458 crore.
 
The proptech firm said it had entered into a binding share acquisition agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Locon Solutions, which owns the Housing.com brand, through an all-equity transaction.
 
Housing.com is owned by Australia-based REA Group.
 
“Aurum PropTech will issue 19,793,309 equity shares, representing about 20.5 per cent of the enlarged share capital,” the firm said in a regulatory filing to the bourses.
 
Following the transaction, REA India’s total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9 per cent. At the current share price, Aurum’s market capitalisation is nearly ₹1,900 crore on the BSE.
 

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The transaction is subject to requisite approvals from regulatory authorities and the company’s shareholders and is expected to be completed before September 30, 2026.
 
The move is being seen as Aurum PropTech’s attempt to build India’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-native real estate operating system.
 
“The combination brings together Housing, India’s leading real estate marketplace, and Aurum, the largest tech-enabled PropTech ecosystem, into one integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and management across the real estate life cycle,” Aurum said in its statement.
 
People in the know told Business Standard that the rationale behind the deal stemmed from the opportunity to integrate Housing’s more than 58 million average monthly visits and over 12 million monthly active users into Aurum’s ecosystem, forming an end-to-end technology stack that powers every stage of the real estate life cycle.
 
They added that a single AI and data architecture would become the operating layer for the entire ecosystem, connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage activity, rentals and transactions.
 
“This operating system will improve efficiency and customer experience across discovery, pricing and decisions across the platforms,” Aurum added.
 
The move comes after Aurum acquired housing brokerage firm PropTiger from REA Group in July last year.
 
Commenting on the deal, Ashish Deora, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurum Ventures, said that as the Housing and Aurum platforms worked together, every intent, intelligence, transaction, financing and living experience would make the ecosystem smarter, setting a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered, transacted and serviced in India.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:45 PM IST

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