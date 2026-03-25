Avantel bags ₹459.9 crore RTIS contract from Zetwerk for Indian Railways

Technology solutions provider Avantel on Wednesday said it has secured a contract worth ₹459.9 crore to supply and maintain Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) devices for the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

The contract was awarded by Bengaluru-based Zetwerk, an infrastructure and technology partner to the Indian Railways. It covers the supply and annual maintenance (AMC) of RTIS devices.

"Avantel Limited, a provider of technology solutions for the defence and communication sectors, has received a rate contract valued at ₹459.9 crore (excluding taxes) from Zetwerk, Bengaluru, for the supply and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) devices for the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Indian Railways," the company said in a statement.

RTIS is an Indian Railways project developed in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It utilises satellite technology to automatically track train locations, speeds, and arrival and departure times.

"This contract covers the supply and AMC of QTY 12000 RTIS devices over a period of three years, which will support real-time tracking and improve the efficiency of railway operations," Avantel Director Siddhartha Abburi said.