Avenue E-commerce's FY26 loss widens to ₹306.53 crore on expansion push

Avenue E-commerce Ltd (AEL), the online arm of Avenue Supermarts, which runs DMart, saw its loss widen to ₹306.53 crore in FY26 from ₹247.37 crore in FY25. The wider loss comes as the company focuses on strengthening DMart Ready's home delivery business across the cities in which it operates.

Its revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹4,093.61 crore, compared with ₹3,502.42 crore in FY25, an increase of 17 per cent.

“Its (AEL) current service footprint includes a total of 18 cities, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. AEL ramped up its technology capabilities, enhanced its customer service interfaces, improved speed of delivery and strengthened its order fulfilment infrastructure through the net addition of eight new fulfilment centres,” the company said in its annual report.