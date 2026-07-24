Avenue E-commerce's FY26 loss widens to ₹306.53 crore on expansion push
The online arm of Avenue Supermarts reported a higher annual loss as it invested in expanding DMart Ready's home delivery network and fulfilment infrastructure
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
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Avenue E-commerce Ltd (AEL), the online arm of Avenue Supermarts, which runs DMart, saw its loss widen to ₹306.53 crore in FY26 from ₹247.37 crore in FY25. The wider loss comes as the company focuses on strengthening DMart Ready's home delivery business across the cities in which it operates.
Its revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹4,093.61 crore, compared with ₹3,502.42 crore in FY25, an increase of 17 per cent.
“Its (AEL) current service footprint includes a total of 18 cities, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. AEL ramped up its technology capabilities, enhanced its customer service interfaces, improved speed of delivery and strengthened its order fulfilment infrastructure through the net addition of eight new fulfilment centres,” the company said in its annual report.
In its FY26 annual report, Kalpana Unadkat, chairperson of Avenue Supermarts, said on the macroeconomic environment, “The global economy continues to face challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and the consequent supply chain disruptions. Despite the external headwinds, the Indian economy remained robust during the year, driven by effective monetary and fiscal measures that helped contain inflation while supporting steady economic growth.”
She added that consumption growth has been supported by an increase in purchasing power driven by lower inflation, income-tax restructuring and rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and added that this was backed by favourable monsoon conditions.
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On the company's way ahead, Unadkat said that India's consumption landscape continues to evolve, driven by rising aspirations, growing digital adoption and improving purchasing power.
“In this environment, our value retail model is well-positioned to meet customer needs through a consistent focus on affordability, accessibility, quality and operational efficiency,” she added.
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Topics : Avenue Supermarts E-commerce marketplace DMart
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:12 PM IST