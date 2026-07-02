Avenue Supermarts Q1 revenue up 15.1%; board to consider debt fundraising

Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of hypermarkets, said its standalone revenue from operations grew 15.1 per cent to ₹18,343.49 crore in the April-June quarter.

In a stock exchange filing, the company also said the total number of stores as of June 30 stood at 503 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently closed to customers for reconstruction).

In a separate filing with the exchanges, it said that at its board meeting on July 11 it will consider and approve raising funds through the issuance of debt securities by way of private placement, up to such limit as may be deemed appropriate and approved by the board of directors of the company. It will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June.