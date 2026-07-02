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Avenue Supermarts Q1 revenue up 15.1%; board to consider debt fundraising

DMart operator's standalone revenue rose to Rs 18,343.49 crore in the June quarter; board to consider raising funds through debt securities on July 11

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

In a stock exchange filing, the company also said the total number of stores as of June 30 stood at 503 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently closed to customers for reconstruction).

Sharleen Dsouza
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of hypermarkets, said its standalone revenue from operations grew 15.1 per cent to ₹18,343.49 crore in the April-June quarter.
 
In a stock exchange filing, the company also said the total number of stores as of June 30 stood at 503 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently closed to customers for reconstruction).
 
In a separate filing with the exchanges, it said that at its board meeting on July 11 it will consider and approve raising funds through the issuance of debt securities by way of private placement, up to such limit as may be deemed appropriate and approved by the board of directors of the company. It will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June.
 
 

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Topics : DMart Retail Debt securities

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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