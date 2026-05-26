Aviva Life targets 3x jump in annualised new business premium in 5 years
The insurer currently has around 350,000 customers and plans to increase annual customer additions from nearly 25,000 at present to 50,000 initially, before gradually scaling up to 75,000
Aathira Varier Mumbai
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Aviva Life Insurance is targeting a threefold increase in annualised new business premium (NBP) to Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years, from around Rs 350 crore currently (FY26), driven by higher customer acquisition and a sharper focus on protection products, Asit Rath, MD & CEO of the company, told Business Standard.