AWL flags 20% surge in oil-linked input costs amid West Asia conflict

Indian consumer goods maker AWL Agri Business is grappling with a roughly 20 per cent surge in some crude-linked ​input costs as the West Asia conflict drives ​up prices for fuel, chemicals and packaging materials, its CEO said.

The ‌pressures reflect a broader industry trend, with peers such as bottled water maker Bisleri and Dove soapmaker Hindustan Unilever raising prices to counter higher conflict-linked input costs.

"Costs have gone up for us in terms of chemicals, packing material and coal, so that is something which remains a cause of concern even today," Shrikant Kanhere, AWL's managing director and CEO, told Reuters in an interview.

AWL, home of brands including Fortune cooking oil and Kohinoor rice, is adjusting ‌prices in line with market movements, absorbing part of the increase while passing the rest on to consumers, Kanhere said, without giving details.

Input costs for some crude-linked materials have risen by about 20 per cent since the conflict began, translating into a cost impact of roughly 25 to 50 basis points, he added.

Global oil prices have surged amid fears of ​supply disruptions. Brent crude has climbed from the low $70s a barrel before the West Asia conflict to above $110, market data show.

The company, which is cutting packaging and fuel use at its plants to limit the ​hit ‌to profits, expects per-ton margins to be broadly stable in fiscal 2027.

AWL is ‌also expanding distribution and investing heavily in online channels and large-format grocers, which together posted nearly 50 per cent growth last year, in a push ‌to ​scale up volumes.

Kanhere ​forecast sales volume growth of 8 per cent to 9 per cent in fiscal 2027, nearly double last year's pace, with edible oils growing ‌at a mid-single-digit ​rate and foods posting double-digit growth.