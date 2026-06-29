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Home / Companies / News / Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma quits after six years; no successor announced

Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma quits after six years; no successor announced

In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said Sharma submitted his resignation on June 28 to pursue the next phase of his professional career

Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma

Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma (Image credit - Axis Bank's Website)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

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Axis Bank on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Puneet Sharma, has resigned from his position and will leave the bank at the close of business on August 31, 2026.
 
In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said Sharma submitted his resignation on June 28 to pursue the next phase of his professional career. His last working day will be August 31, 2026. The bank did not announce a successor.
 
Sharma, who has been with Axis Bank for more than six years, oversees the lender's finance, legal, and investor relations functions. Before joining the bank, he was associated with Tata Capital.
 
 
Separately, Axis Bank's board approved the reappointment of CH S S Mallikarjun Rao as an independent director for a second term of four years from February 1, 2027, subject to shareholder approval.
 
The board also approved the reappointment of Munish Sharda as whole-time director, designated as executive director, for a further three-year term beginning February 27, 2027, subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

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