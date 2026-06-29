Axis Bank cuts attrition to 22.4% in FY26 despite 3% fall in employee count

The staff cost was mildly up at ₹12,266 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹12,193 crore in FY25. The median remuneration of employees of the bank increased by 1.65 per cent in FY26, as compared to FY25.

During FY26, the bank accelerated its talent engine to support evolving business lines, making a total of 31,665 new hires.

The lender said that it approaches human capital with a long-term lens where technology augments human judgement. “Across the employee lifecycle, we continue to invest in attracting the right talent, building future-ready capabilities, deepening leadership, fostering inclusion, strengthening wellbeing, and enabling a values-led performance culture,” Axis Bank said.

During FY26, the bank leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) across platforms and practices to simplify work and improve decision quality. This freed employees to focus on higher-value outcomes, ensuring that as systems become smarter, accountability remains human. Furthermore, the bank is actively scaling AI across operations, call centres, software development, customer journeys, and risk decisions. These efforts are anchored in tangible outcomes, and the bank expects them to drive meaningful bottom-line impact over the next 18-24 months.

“With a clear road map for scaleup, we expect AI to drive meaningful bottom-line impact over the next 18-24 months through operating leverage, productivity gains, and better risk outcomes. AI must be embedded responsibly, securely, and in a manner that supports sustainable growth,” Amitabh Chaudhury, managing director & chief executive officer (MD&CEO), Axis Bank, said in its annual report.

Axis Bank is also investing deeply in building a high-performance organisation — one that is agile, inclusive, and future-ready. Its work models include hybrid and alternative formats that are not constrained by location or schedule, translate into higher engagement, stronger retention, and improved productivity, particularly in digitally enabled roles.

“Technology is a powerful enabler of productivity and scale, believe its full impact is realised only when it is paired with strong culture, capable talent, and disciplined execution,” Chaudhury said.