Axis Max Life trims fund raise to ₹1,600 cr; Axis Bank to infuse ₹389 cr

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, will infuse Rs 389 crore in Axis Max Life Insurance to meet its funding requirements, and accordingly the board of Max Financial Services has decided to reduce its proposed fund raise to Rs 1,600 crore from the earlier stated Rs 2,000 crore for business expansion, according to an exchange filing.

Earlier, the board of Max Financial Services had approved raising funds worth Rs 2,000 crore to support business growth and expansion plans, with the balance for general corporate purposes.

Upon completion of the proposed infusion, Axis Bank, Axis Capital, and Axis Securities will collectively hold 19.99 per cent of the equity share capital of Axis Max Life, and Max Financial Services’ shareholding in Axis Max Life will be nearly 80.01 per cent. Also, Axis shareholders have the right to purchase shares of Axis Max Life Insurance equivalent to 0.98 per cent of the equity share to hold up to 19.99 per cent of the equity share of the company.

Axis Bank has received the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the said infusion.

Axis Max Life is among the top five private sector life insurance companies in the country, and it aims to break into the top three in the near term.

Axis Bank first announced its acquisition of a stake in Max Life Insurance in April 2020, when its board approved a deal to pick up a significant holding as part of a strategic partnership. The transaction received regulatory approvals in 2021, following which Axis Bank completed the first tranche of the acquisition in April that year, initially acquiring about a 13 per cent stake. The bank subsequently increased its holding over time, with its stake now close to 20 per cent.