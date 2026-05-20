Axis Pension Fund targets 500K new subscribers and ₹30,000 crore AUM

“We added around 2 lakh subscribers last year. This year, we are targeting approximately 5 lakh new subscribers, which would take our cumulative subscriber base beyond 10 lakh,” Sumit Shukla, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Pension Fund, told Business Standard in an interview.

The company currently manages around ₹17,000 crore in AUM and expects nearly 70 per cent of incremental subscriber additions to come through the banking channel.

Shukla said customer onboarding through third-party application providers (TPAPs) such as Google Pay and PhonePe is expected to improve access to NPS and help accelerate subscriber additions over the next few quarters.

“We are launching the onboarding journey initially through one large TPAP (BHIM) under the guidance of PFRDA, with the rollout expected in the next 15-20 days. Over the next six to nine months, NPS onboarding is expected to be enabled across platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe,” he said.

Axis Pension Fund provides National Pension System (NPS) accounts for building post-retirement wealth by investing in financial instruments. Axis Pension Fund is registered as a pension fund with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

According to Shukla, integration with TPAPs would simplify onboarding to a “10-15 second journey” requiring minimal inputs from customers, similar to the experience on payments applications.

Axis Pension Fund expects around 1.5 lakh of the targeted 5 lakh incremental subscribers to come through TPAP platforms, while 3.5-4 lakh are expected to be sourced through bank distribution.

The company is also betting on recently launched products such as NPS Vatsalya and Swasthya to expand pension penetration and increase participation among younger customers.

Shukla said NPS Vatsalya, which allows parents to start retirement-linked savings accounts for children using basic documentation such as birth certificates, has seen strong initial traction through the bank channel.

“About 9,000-plus accounts were opened after we launched the journey with Axis Bank. Branches picked it up very quickly and we have big plans for Vatsalya,” he said.

Under the Vatsalya scheme, relatives and well-wishers can also contribute to a child’s account using the permanent retirement account number (PRAN), allowing long-term savings accumulation over an extended investment horizon.

On the recently introduced Swasthya scheme, Shukla said subscriptions have commenced across bank branches under a regulatory sandbox framework. The product combines healthcare savings with retirement planning and offers access to around 15,500 hospitals through MediAssist.

Customers enrolling through the NPS Swasthya account can also avail a ₹30 lakh health insurance cover from Aditya Birla Health Insurance for an annual payment of ₹2,649, he said.

“We need about 2,000 accounts to complete the experiment and I believe we should be able to achieve that within the next couple of months,” he added.

On investments, Shukla said around 40 per cent of Axis Pension Fund’s AUM is currently allocated to equities and 60 per cent to debt, in line with subscriber mandates under the NPS framework. He added that longer-tenure government bonds would help pension funds lock in yields over extended horizons, particularly for products such as Vatsalya.

Commenting on the broader sector outlook, Shukla said the pension industry is witnessing strong regulatory support and rising participation under the new leadership at the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).