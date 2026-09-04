Azad Moopen family raises stake in Aster DM Quality Care to 24.58%

The family of Aster DM Quality Care founder and executive chairman Azad Moopen has increased its stake in the recently merged hospital chain to 24.58 per cent, acquiring shares worth about ₹350 crore from TPG-backed Centella Mauritius Holdings.

Union (Mauritius) Holdings, owned and promoted by Moopen and his family, acquired 4.609 million shares, representing around 0.57 per cent of Aster DM Quality Care’s paid-up equity capital, the company said on Thursday.

The shares were acquired on September 2 at ₹760 apiece for an aggregate consideration of ₹350.34 crore.

The transaction increases the Moopen family’s economic interest in the hospital platform barely two months after the merger of Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India became effective.

The shares were acquired from TPG-backed Centella Mauritius Holdings, an investor in Quality Care India before the merger.

The latest purchase takes the Moopen family’s shareholding in Aster DM Quality Care to 24.58 per cent. The company said the acquisition underscores the family’s commitment to the long-term growth of the enlarged healthcare platform.

Aster DM Quality Care began operations as a combined entity on July 1 following completion of the merger. Moopen continues as executive chairman, while Varun Khanna is managing director and group chief executive officer.

The combination has brought four hospital brands — Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH — under one listed entity.

The company has a network of 39 hospitals across 28 cities and more than 10,890 beds, with a strong presence in southern and central India.

The enlarged platform entered the merger with strong operating momentum. On a combined pro-forma basis, Aster DM Quality Care reported revenue of ₹2,597 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27, up 20 per cent year-on-year.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 30 per cent to ₹576 crore, while the operating Ebitda margin expanded 170 basis points to 22.2 per cent.

The two businesses also recorded double-digit growth separately during the quarter.

The erstwhile Aster DM Healthcare’s revenue grew 22 per cent to ₹1,311 crore, while Quality Care’s revenue rose 19 per cent to ₹1,287 crore.

Quality Care’s operating Ebitda increased 32 per cent to ₹299 crore, while its margin improved to 23.2 per cent from 21.1 per cent a year earlier.

The merger is expected to give the group greater scale and geographic diversification.