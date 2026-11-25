By Giulia Morpurgo

Bain Capital’s hunt for returns has led the private capital firm to an unexpected place: music and films in the far flung corners of India.

An arm of the US investor has been buying up entertainment rights and helping finance the production of new content, with a focus on regional languages like Telegu and Bhojpuri. The Bain Capital-backed vehicle, known as Ivy Entertainment, has deployed around $150 million since it was founded in 2020, and plans to spend more, according to Utsav Baijal, head of India special situations at the Boston-based firm.

Bain is betting on the Indian music and film industries as smartphone penetration increases across the world’s most-populous country. A report released last week by consulting firm EY found that paid music subscriptions in India could double to as much as 30 million by 2028 if current efforts to monetize the space continue. Consumption of music from India grew to 6 trillion streams in 2025, making it one of the world’s largest markets, according to data from EY.

The move underscores how investors are getting increasingly creative as they chase fatter returns in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Global firms including Blackstone Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. have been piling into the country, enhancing competition for deals. That’s pushing some, like Bain, to look further afield to untapped sectors.

“We wanted to move away from what everyone was chasing,” said Baijal, a partner at the firm. “We have always tried to find creative ways to make differentiated returns for our partners and our platform.”

The targeted returns in India are potentially lofty. Acquiring or developing Indian music-linked intellectual property and receiving royalties can yield gains of about 15% a year, according to a person familiar with investments in the industry, who asked not to be identified discussing private details.

Bain is looking to add even more value through improved distribution, artist development and the use of AI.

Still, such efforts don’t come without challenges. It’s hard to scale up in the extremely fragmented Indian entertainment market, while competition for mainstream talent has already driven up prices. Exits can be difficult for buyout funds, though foreign interest is mounting.

Bain Capital has decided not to zero in on Hindi-language music production or glitzy Bollywood movie soundtracks, and instead focuses on independent labels and artists and some of the other 21 languages officially recognized in the Indian constitution.

Ivy Entertainment, working with local entertainment entrepreneur Ishan Saksena, started out by acquiring movie content and scooping up niche and regional music labels to get a foothold. The firm sees movies as a complement to music, given how intertwined their consumption tends to be in India, where Bollywood is a massive industry. Bain is also financing the production of new movie projects in languages such as Tamil and Telegu.

According to the Loud & Clear report produced by Spotify in September, royalties generated by Indian artists grew by 29% in 2025 over the previous year. Some regional languages were the top performers, led by Telegu with a 120% jump.

Telegu is hardly an obscure language. It’s spoken by about 95 million people in south India — more than the population of Germany — and has its own “Tollywood” industry for movies and music. The movie hub in Hyderabad hosts the largest film studio complex, according to Guinness World Records.

Ivy Entertainment is relying on YouTube to reach new customers, as the Alphabet Inc. streaming service is one of the most popular ways to consume music in India. One Ivy YouTube channel already counts about 947,000 subscribers. A separate outlet called IVY Bhojpuri Dhamaka - featuring content from the Bhojpuri language in northern India - has 8.6 million subscribers.

“With the democratization of content and distribution, everyone can create music - so there has been an absolute explosion in the amount of content in regional languages,” said Ashish Pherwani, a partner at EY India, where he leads the media and entertainment practice.

According to the EY report, the share of Hindi music has fallen to 59% in 2025 from 64% in 2024, as regional and independent artists grow in stature.

For Bain Capital, the India push is part of a broader bet on music royalties. Last year, the firm announced a partnership with Warner Music Group Corp. to buy up to $1.2 billion in music catalogs, with the commitment later increased to up to $1.65 billion. The joint venture has since made several investments, including buying The Red Hot Chili Peppers music catalog for more than $300 million.

“Monetization remains significantly under penetrated,” Pherwani said in a report with an Indian music industry group in July. “The music ecosystem must view this not as a challenge, but as a generational opportunity.”