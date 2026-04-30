Bain Capital sells nearly 1% stake in Emcure Pharma for ₹289 crore

Global investment firm Bain Capital has divested nearly a 1 per cent stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals for over Rs 289 crore through open market transactions, according to the block deal data on the NSE.

Following the stake sale, shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals fell 2.31 per cent to trade at Rs 1,690 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

US-based Bain Capital, through its affiliate BC Investments IV Ltd, offloaded 18 lakh shares, or a 0.95 per cent stake in Pune-based Emcure on Wednesday.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,608.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 289.47 crore.

After the latest transaction, BC Investments IV's holding in Emcure has declined to 2.93 per cent from 3.87 per cent.

Meanwhile, Norway's Government Pension Fund Global bought the same number of shares at the same price.

The Norwegian Fund is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.

In February this year, Emcure Pharmaceuticals posted a 48 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 231 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by robust sales growth in business verticals.

The drug firm reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 156 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,363 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,963 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In July 2025, Bain Capital sold a 2.4 per cent stake in Emcure for Rs 563 crore.