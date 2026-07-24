Bain Capital to acquire UK vitamins maker Vitabiotics in $1.2 billion deal

Bain Capital has agreed to acquire 55-year-old UK vitamins maker Vitabiotics, including its India business, Meyer Organics, and operations across Africa, as the private equity firm bets on growing global demand for vitamins and nutritional supplements. The companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the transaction, but people familiar with the matter said the deal is valued at about $1.2 billion.

The acquisition pairs Bain Capital's healthcare and consumer investment platform with Vitabiotics' vitamins and supplements business to support international expansion. The UK will remain the company's base, with no immediate changes to operations, while Bain plans to invest in digital capabilities, e-commerce, international distribution, supply chains and new product development.

Bain Capital's Asia private equity team will lead the investment, with support from the firm's global platform, as it looks to expand Vitabiotics in key markets, including India, the Middle East and China.

"Vitabiotics is exactly the type of business we support: a trusted, science-led brand platform with category leadership, strong healthcare professional credibility and meaningful presence across the UK, India, the Middle East, Africa and China," said Pawan Singh, partner at Bain Capital. "Our India team has deep experience partnering with healthcare and consumer businesses, and we look forward to supporting Vitabiotics' next phase of growth."

Rishi Mandawat, partner at Bain Capital, added: "We see a compelling opportunity to help Vitabiotics build on its UK leadership and strengthen its global platform. Across Bain Capital, we will bring sector expertise, portfolio resources and local market knowledge to support investment in innovation, e-commerce, international distribution and operational capability."

Vitabiotics was founded in 1971 by entrepreneur and scientist Kartar Lalvani. He built the company into one of the UK's best-known vitamins and nutritional supplements makers, with brands spanning multiple health categories.

Under Chief Executive Tej Lalvani, who has led the business over the past decade after more than 30 years with the company and was a former investor on the BBC television show Dragons' Den, Vitabiotics expanded through new product launches and partnerships. Following the transaction, founder Kartar Lalvani will become chairman emeritus, while his elder son, Ajit Lalvani, will continue as a non-executive director.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to build on my father's vision to harness the power of science and nutrition to improve everyday health and, together with our exceptional team, help transform Vitabiotics from a British family business into one of the world's most trusted vitamin and wellness companies," said Tej Lalvani, group chief executive officer of Vitabiotics. "This direction is not about changing who we are; it is about accelerating what we can become. With Bain Capital's global expertise and investment behind us, we have a unique opportunity to expand internationally, accelerate our innovation, and take our trusted brands to millions more consumers, while staying true to the science, quality and values that have defined Vitabiotics for more than 55 years."

Vitabiotics has expanded across markets including India, China, Egypt and the Middle East, alongside its UK business. Its portfolio includes brands such as Pregnacare, Perfectil, Wellman, Wellwoman, Osteocare and the Ultra range.