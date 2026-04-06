Bajaj Alternate Investment Management secures PMS licence from Sebi

Bajaj Alternate Investment Management, an arm of Bajaj Finserv, on Monday said it has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to commence Portfolio Management Services (PMS).

The move would help Bajaj Alts expand its footprint in listed equities.

With this, the firm strengthens its positioning as a diversified investment platform offering comprehensive solutions across Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and PMS, the company said in a statement.

"The PMS licence marks a strategic step in our journey to build a differentiated investment platform for discerning investors. It allows us to be a trusted partner in our investors' wealth creation journey. As investor portfolios evolve, there is a growing need for customised and actively managed solutions.

"Our PMS platform is designed to address this need while staying anchored to disciplined risk management and long-term wealth creation," said Lakshmi Iyer, Group President-Investments, and MD & CEO, Bajaj Alts.

The company said that the PMS will focus on High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High Net-worth Individuals (UHNIs), offering differentiated strategies built around high-conviction portfolios, backed by research and institutional investment processes.