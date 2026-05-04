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Bajaj Auto reports 40% growth in total sales at 513,792 units in April

Total domestic sales were up 13 per cent at 248,210 units as compared to 220,615 units in April 2025, Bajaj Auto said in a statement

Bajaj Auto

Exports grew by 83 per cent at 265,582 units as compared to 145,195 units in the year-ago month | Photo: X@_bajaj_auto_ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 40 per cent jump in total sales in April at 513,792 units as against 365,810 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were up 13 per cent at 248,210 units as compared to 220,615 units in April 2025, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Exports grew by 83 per cent at 265,582 units as compared to 145,195 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 210,063 units last month as against 188,615 units in April 2025, a growth of 11 per cent, the company said.

 

Exports of two-wheelers jumped by 78 per cent to 229,890 units as against 129,322 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Total commercial vehicles sales were at 73,839 units in April 2026, as compared to 47,873 units in the same month last year, up 54 per cent, Bajaj Auto said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto sales Bajaj Auto Eicher Motors

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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