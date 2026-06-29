Monday, June 29, 2026 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto's ₹5,632.8 crore share buyback to kick off from July 1

Bajaj Auto's ₹5,632.8 crore share buyback to kick off from July 1

The company will repurchase up to 4.694 million equity shares at ₹12,000 apiece through a buyback programme worth up to ₹5,632.8 crore, with the offer remaining open until July 7

Bajaj Auto

The opening date of the buyback will be July 1, 2026, and will close on July 7, 2026 | Photo: X@_bajaj_auto_ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its ₹5,632.8-crore share buyback will start from July 1, 2026.

The company is undertaking a buyback of up to 46.94 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹12,000 per share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹5,632.8 crore, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The proposal was first passed by the company's board on May 6, 2026, and subsequently by shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot notice on May 14, 2026, the results of which were announced on June 18, 2026. 

 

The opening date of the buyback will be July 1, 2026, and will close on July 7, 2026, the filing said.

On the rationale of the buyback, Bajaj Auto said the growth of its business, robust cash generation and strong balance sheet position allow it "to reward its shareholders from time to time, as in the current instance, while retaining sufficient capital for growth and investment opportunities".

"The buyback reinforces the company's commitment to its shareholders by returning surplus cash to them in an effective and efficient manner, and is expected to improve its earnings per share and return on equity," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple accuses CCI of 'copy-pasting' rivals' claims in antitrust probe

Renewable energy, climate

Serentica Renewables to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan clean energy sector

Tata

Tata Motors eyes global top-four CV spot as Iveco acquisition advances

Icra

Icra to acquire remaining 40% stake in D2K Technologies for ₹32 crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

BPCL to acquire 40% stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India for ₹85 crore

Topics : Bajaj Auto Share buybacks Buyback offers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayCSM Technologies IPOHighest FD Rates in June 2026Welcome to the Jungle Box Office CollectionNetweb Technology SharePersistence Share CrashesFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesAastha Spintex IPO Open TodayNIFTY Pharma Index