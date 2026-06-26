Bajaj Auto's CNG bike dream runs low on fuel amid West Asia crisis

Bajaj Auto, the only player in the segment, which launched the Freedom 125 CNG bike in July 2024, has seen registrations plummet from a peak of 12,167 vehicles in November 2024 to a mere 1,211 vehicles in May this year. In June, until today, it has been able to register only 970 vehicles.

Yet, in 2024, CNG-powered bike sales boomed, with Bajaj registering as many as 38,235 vehicles in just six months starting from July. In the full year of 2025, it managed to register 42,235 vehicles. But the fall has been dramatic, with registrations dropping to 8,483 vehicles in calendar year 2026 so far.

Rakesh Sharma, joint managing director of Bajaj Auto, admits the challenge. He says, “The development of the CNG option in motorcycles, which we have been spearheading, is facing the challenge of reduced arbitrage between CNG and gasoline, and now, of course, its availability.”

The reason for the plummeting sales has primarily been rising CNG prices, as a result of which, the gap between CNG and petrol has shrunk from ₹32 when the product was launched to only ₹25 per kilogram (kg) per litre now. When the model was launched, CNG was priced at ₹75 per kg, while petrol was at ₹107 per litre. However, in May this year, CNG in Mumbai rose to ₹86 per kg, while petrol rose to ₹111.21 per litre.

The West Asia crisis and the depreciation of the rupee — as CNG is imported — have only made it more expensive.

Apart from that, the crisis has affected CNG availability, with long queues reported in many cities — a major dampener for this category. Even today, the total number of CNG stations across the country, though growing to around 8,600, remains small compared to more than 100,000 petrol pumps.

The CNG-powered motorcycle came with a lot of promise, and Bajaj rivals like TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp were also contemplating entering the space. During the launch, Bajaj had focused on the 45 per cent lower running cost of a CNG motorcycle compared with petrol — a big plus for riders. It had also pointed out that with CNG available in over 335 cities across the country, fuel availability would not be an issue. The company also made plans to enter the CNG scooter market.

In terms of the potential size of the market, the company had said that CNG motorcycle sales would mirror the share of electric vehicles (EVs).