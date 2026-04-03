Bajaj Auto sales rise 20% in March at 445,377 units on strong demand

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported a 20 per cent rise in total sales at 445,377 units in March as compared to 369,823 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were at 2,66,290 units last month as against 221,474 units in the year-ago period, up 20 per cent, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 221,021 units as against 183,659 units in March 2025, registering a growth of 20 per cent, it added.

Exports of two-wheelers were up 21 per cent at 159,452 units last month as compared to 132,073 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

Total commercial vehicle sales in March 2026 stood at 64,904 units as compared to 54,091 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 20 per cent, it added.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 45,269 units as against 37,815 units in March 2025, while exports were up 21 per cent at 19,635 units as against 16,276 units in March 2025, the company said.