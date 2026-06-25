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Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125cc-plus bikes, turbocharge Chetak in FY27

The company will also look to boost exports given the recovery across key international markets, whilst navigating the challenges and disruptions in global logistics

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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Bajaj Auto Ltd will strengthen strategically important 125cc plus domestic motorcycle portfolio, while 'turbo charging' its electric scooter Chetak in FY27, amid a volatile, uncertain and complex external environment, Chairman Niraj R Bajaj said.

The company will also look to boost exports given the recovery across key international markets, whilst navigating the challenges and disruptions in global logistics, Bajaj said in the company's annual report for 2025-26.

"As we look ahead to FY27, the external environment remains volatile, uncertain and complex. Geopolitical developments, commodity inflation, supply chain disruptions and shifts in global trade dynamics are creating challenges in the operating environment that are particularly pronounced as we start the new financial year," he said.

 

"The opportunities before us across markets and segments remain very significant and offer substantial headroom for growth," Bajaj said.

India continues to be one of the world's fastest growing major economies, with almost unparalleled long-term potential across both domestic consumption and electric mobility, he noted.

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The uptick and rebound across overseas markets augurs well for the company that is a foremost exporter from the country, he said.

Sharing the company's priority for the ongoing fiscal, Bajaj said it will focus on "strengthening competitiveness in the strategically important 125cc+ domestic motorcycle segment through brand/product interventions and sharper in-market execution".

Further, he said the company will accelerate momentum on KTM and Triumph brands, given the change in their growth trajectories while also "turbo charging Chetak while driving its strong product proposition, market leadership and improved profitability".

Bajaj also pointed out that the company will be "stepping up exports even further given the recovery across key international markets, whilst navigating the challenges and disruptions in global logistics".

It will also derisk supply constraints through capacity expansion, particularly for the electric portfolio and premium bikes, along with development of alternate materials and sources, as part of the FY27 strategy, he added.

Bajaj Auto will continue to invest sufficiently behind differentiated product innovation, impactful brand activation and superior customer experience, besides scaling up strategic growth enablers, including Bajaj Auto Credit (vehicle financing) and Bajaj Auto Technology (R&D), he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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