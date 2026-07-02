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Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Finance Q1 AUM rises 24% to ₹5.46 trillion; loan bookings up 20%

Bajaj Finance Q1 AUM rises 24% to ₹5.46 trillion; loan bookings up 20%

Customer franchise crossed 124 million in the June quarter, while deposits stood at about Rs 68,500 crore, according to the company's provisional business update

Bajaj Finance

Shares of the company closed at ₹10,187.75 apiece, up 0.4 per cent from the previous close

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

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Bajaj Finance on Thursday said its assets under management (AUM) rose 24 per cent year on year to approximately ₹5.46 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹4.41 trillion a year earlier. During the quarter, AUM expanded by around ₹36,900 crore.
 
New loan bookings grew 20 per cent year on year to 16.13 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), compared with 13.49 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
Shares of the company closed at ₹10,187.75 apiece, up 0.4 per cent from the previous close.
 
The customer franchise stood at 124.43 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with 106.51 million a year earlier. The company added 5.10 million customers during the first quarter of FY27.
 
 
The deposits book stood at approximately ₹68,500 crore as of June 30, 2026, the company said.
 
Bajaj Finance said the disclosed figures are provisional and subject to review by the company's statutory auditors.
 

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Topics : Bajaj Finance AUM loans customers franchise

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

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