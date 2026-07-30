Bajaj Finance's FINAI to unlock growth for next 8-10 years: Rajeev Jain

Bajaj Finance’s FINAI transformation journey, which will be delivered over the next 12–18 months, will unlock a virtuous growth cycle for the next 8–10 years for the company, said Rajeev Jain, vice-chairman and managing director (VC&MD), Bajaj Finance.

The lender intends to deploy more than 300 artificial intelligence (AI) use cases in FY27.

During its annual general meeting (AGM), the lender said its assets under management (AUM) are poised to touch Rs 6.3–6.5 trillion in FY27. Furthermore, over the next 10 years, Bajaj Finance’s AUM will reach Rs 40 trillion, with a market share of nearly 5 per cent of India’s total credit market.

The lender has mapped growth across 20 areas, of which 13 have significant growth potential and action plans through FY30. The company is targeting commercial lending AUM of Rs 1.6 trillion, MSME AUM of Rs 1.75 trillion, 55 million new-to-credit customers, 175 million app installs, and sales of 3.9 crore health and life insurance policies a year.

The lender is also targeting start-up investments of Rs 2,500 crore, an R&D commitment of Rs 250–400 crore, financing for 4.5 lakh solar installations with the aim of becoming the largest solar lender for consumers and MSMEs in India, and financing 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) a year by FY30, among other goals.

For Bajaj Finance, FY27 is an important year for its AI transformation, and the lender said the use cases will be deployed across customer interactions, lending, underwriting, debt management and gold loans.

According to Jain, Bajaj Finance already has 24 of its 32 AI text bots live across its products and aims to launch a single enterprise-wide AI bot by March 2027. This bot is expected to support all 32 products and enable an end-to-end autonomous loan application journey in about two minutes.

In customer acquisition, Bajaj Finance has AI-powered facial recognition infrastructure live in 544 stores, where it has captured around 1 crore images over the past four months. It aims to expand the network to 30,000 partner stores and 4,000 branches over the next 18–24 months.

On AI voice agents, the lender said 10 voice agents are already live and facilitated loan disbursements of Rs 2,100 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). This year, Bajaj Finance expects to deliver Rs 12,000–14,000 crore of loans through voice agents.

In its gold loan business, Bajaj Finance said AI-led jewellery classification has already been deployed across 1,663 of its 1,700 gold loan branches. AI is expected to reduce customer turnaround time in branches from around 20 minutes to about 10 minutes while improving audit capabilities.

For home loans, the lender said it is leveraging AI to analyse property sale deeds, legal reports, technical reports and other property documents. The technology extracts insights and enables faster, better sales and underwriting decisions in real time. It is currently being used by 1,200 salespeople in its affordable housing finance business.

“We are using AI to reshape the way our business really works. But we are also seized with the fact that AI is changing very rapidly and your company is committed to remain very agile, continuously adopt and adapt and embed changes in its business model and processes as it moves forward,” Jain added.