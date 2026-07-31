Bajaj Finserv enters reinsurance; third private player in one year

Bajaj Finserv's board on Friday approved the company's entry into the reinsurance business, subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), making it the third private player to announce plans to enter the domestic reinsurance space in about a year. The move comes as competition in India's reinsurance market intensifies, nearly 25 years after the insurance sector was opened to private players.

In March 2025, Valueattics Re, backed by Prem Watsa and Kamesh Goyal, became the first private-sector reinsurer to enter a market dominated by state-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) for nearly a quarter of a century.

Earlier this year, Irdai granted a licence to Allianz-Jio Reinsurance to commence operations. Allianz Group joined hands with Jio Financial Services to enter the reinsurance, life and general insurance businesses after exiting its nearly 25-year partnership with the Bajaj Group in the life and non-life insurance businesses.

Industry sources said at least two more players may soon join the bandwagon and enter the reinsurance space.

According to experts, the momentum in India's reinsurance market is being driven by multiple factors, including economic growth, regulatory reforms, expanding insurance demand and a broader strategic shift towards retaining risk, premiums and underwriting capacity within the country.

“The entry of large Indian corporates into reinsurance is driven by the changing dynamics in the sector. The direct insurance market has become increasingly competitive, with insurers largely competing for the same business, leading to heightened regulatory scrutiny. Currently, reinsurance presents an attractive opportunity for corporates with substantial capital, as it allows them to participate in India's insurance growth story by providing risk capacity, supporting insurers and building scalable operations with a more focused, leaner business model,” said a reinsurance expert, adding that the transition towards a risk-based capital (RBC) framework will make reinsurance even more critical, as insurers will need effective solutions to manage solvency requirements and optimise capital.

State-owned GIC Re, which has been in the business since 1972, remains the largest player in India's reinsurance market. Following the liberalisation of the insurance sector in 2001, GIC Re was designated the national reinsurer, giving it the advantage of the first right of refusal and obligatory cession. The government has gradually reduced the obligatory cession to 4 per cent in FY26 from 20 per cent earlier. As of March 31, 2026, obligatory business accounted for 42 per cent of GIC Re's domestic business, while non-obligatory business made up the remaining 58 per cent.

Debasish Banerjee, Partner and Insurance Sector Leader, Deloitte, said: “India's GDP has been growing, leading to higher capital availability. There has been significant investment in infrastructure, and large infrastructure projects require insurance, which in turn creates demand for reinsurance. Furthermore, insurance reforms, mainly permission to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI), have encouraged more companies to enter the direct insurance business in India, and this naturally creates greater demand for reinsurance. Also, the risk-based capital regime has made the market much more attractive.”

“Large conglomerates such as Reliance and Bajaj in India are seeing this as an opportunity and whitespace. As a result, specialty and diversified reinsurance portfolios are expected to grow substantially,” Banerjee added.

Currently, apart from GIC Re, there are 12 foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs) set up by global reinsurance companies. These include Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re and Lloyd's of London, among others. In addition, about 291 cross-border reinsurers (CBRs) operate in India.

According to Irdai's annual report for FY25, the total reinsurance market in India stood at ₹1.12 trillion, while gross reinsurance premium written by Indian reinsurers and FRBs stood at ₹69,228.64 crore. Of this, Indian business accounted for about 85 per cent, while foreign business made up the remainder.

There are also several reinsurers operating out of GIFT City through IFSC Insurance Offices (IIOs). According to experts, India's reinsurance industry is expected to grow by 8–20 per cent.

“Bajaj might have been evaluating the opportunity after Allianz's exit. Overall, with new entrants, the industry has also come to realise that reinsurance is not as capital-intensive a business as it was once perceived to be. Supportive regulations and the order of preference in business placement have further strengthened the attractiveness of the sector. The recent growth in interest is driven more by a shift in market perception as companies recognise the commercial opportunity after seeing successful entrants,” said Ashvin Parekh, Managing Partner at Ashvin Parekh Advisory.