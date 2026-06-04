Bajaj Housing, Aditya Birla Housing raise ₹2,767 crore through debt issues

Aditya Birla Housing Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance collectively raised about Rs 2,767 crore through bond issuances on Thursday, with the latter securing funds at a yield of 8.15 per cent through a reissue of existing securities.

Aditya Birla Housing Finance raised Rs 440 crore through a three-year bond issue maturing on 5 June 2029 against a base issue size of Rs 500 crore. The price-based issue was accepted at par with a coupon of 8.22 per cent.

The housing finance company also raised Rs 326.5 crore through a fresh five-year bond issue maturing on 5 June 2031. The issue, carrying a coupon of 8.25 per cent, was accepted at par.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Housing Finance raised Rs 2,000 crore through a reissue of its 7.83 per cent bonds maturing on 18 May 2029. The yield-based issue was accepted at a cut-off yield of 8.15 per cent.

Separately, PNB Housing Finance has invited bids for a proposed issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures maturing on 9 June 2031.

The company plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue, comprising a base size of Rs 400 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 100 crore. The bonds carry an annual coupon of 8.35 per cent and will be issued through the NSE Electronic Book Provider platform on Friday.

The issue has been rated AAA with a stable outlook by CARE Ratings and India Ratings.

“The primary corporate bond market is witnessing the return of fixed-coupon issuances, compared with the recent surge in floating-rate bond (FRB) issuances, with coupons moving much above the 8 per cent mark for AAA-rated issuers. This is a notable shift from the trend seen over the last few months. What is particularly interesting is that most of the recent fixed-coupon transactions and pipeline issuances are from highly rated housing finance companies, reflecting both their funding requirements and confidence in investor appetite at current yield levels,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.

The issuances come at a time when activity in the corporate bond market has slowed sharply as elevated yields have kept many borrowers on the sidelines. Companies raised a little over Rs 1.07 trillion through private placements in April-May, down nearly 58 per cent from a year ago and the lowest mobilisation for the first two months of a financial year since FY23, according to Prime Database data. Market participants have attributed the slowdown to higher bond yields, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the interest-rate outlook, with many issuers preferring bank loans or waiting for greater clarity on rates before tapping the market.