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Home / Companies / News / Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri resigns, to step down on September 25

Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri resigns, to step down on September 25

In a regulatory filing, the lender said Mantri submitted his resignation in a letter dated June 29, 2026, to pursue another opportunity for career growth

Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri

Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri has resigned from his post. (Photo: Company website)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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Bandhan Bank on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Rajeev Mantri, has resigned from his position.
 
In a regulatory filing, the lender said Mantri submitted his resignation in a letter dated June 29, 2026, to pursue another opportunity for career growth. In line with the bank's policies, his last working day as CFO and KMP will be September 25, 2026.
 
Mantri has more than 25 years of experience in banking and financial services across India, Singapore and the UAE. Before joining Bandhan Bank, he served as chief financial officer of Citi India.
 
 
He has also held the CFO role at TransUnion CIBIL and spent over 15 years at Standard Chartered Bank in senior finance positions across India and Singapore, covering retail, commercial and corporate banking businesses. Earlier in his career, he worked with Mashreqbank in the UAE.
 
A chartered accountant by qualification, Mantri holds an Executive MBA from INSEAD Business School, Singapore.
 

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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