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Bandhan Bank enters credit card business with four variants on Mastercard

The lender has launched Sparks, Ignite, Flare and Lumina, targeting customer segments ranging from Gen Z and emerging affluent customers to frequent travellers and premium consumers

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank

Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

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Bandhan Bank on Monday launched its credit card portfolio in partnership with Mastercard, marking the lender’s entry into the credit card segment as it looks to expand its offerings beyond traditional banking products.
 
The portfolio comprises four variants — Sparks, Ignite, Flare and Lumina — aimed at different customer segments, ranging from Gen Z and emerging affluent customers to frequent travellers and premium lifestyle consumers.
 
“The launch of credit cards marks a significant milestone in our journey as a universal bank,” said Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank.
 

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Topics : Bandhan Bank Credit Card

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 10:01 PM IST