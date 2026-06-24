Bandhan Bank raises FD rates by up to 20 bps on select deposit tenors

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has raised interest rates by 20 basis points (bps) on fixed deposits with a two- to three-year tenor, offering 7.95 per cent to senior citizens and 7.45 per cent to others. In the three- to five-year bucket, the bank is offering 7.75 per cent to senior citizens and 7.25 per cent to others.

The bank has raised its fixed deposit (FD) rates at a time when the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained a status quo on the repo rate at 5.25 per cent for a third consecutive time.

However, given the pressure of deposit mobilisation, and with the credit-deposit growth gap widening to over 500 bps, banks are increasingly looking to raise their deposit rates.

Last week, state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) launched a new retail term deposit scheme, 'bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme', offering interest rates of up to 7.40 per cent per annum on deposits with a tenure of 555 days. The scheme is applicable to retail term deposits below ₹3 crore. Under the scheme, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75 per cent per annum for the general public, 7.25 per cent for resident senior citizens and 7.35 per cent for resident super senior citizens aged 80 years and above on callable deposits. For non-callable deposits, the interest rate is 6.80 per cent for the general public, 7.30 per cent for resident senior citizens and 7.40 per cent for resident super senior citizens.