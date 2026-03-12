Bank of Baroda raises $500 million through five-year syndicated loan

Bank of Baroda raised a $500 million five-year syndicated term loan through its International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the bank said in a release on Thursday.

The transaction marks the bank’s return to the global syndicated loan market after a gap of one year. Proceeds from the facility will be used for general banking and corporate purposes, the bank said.

It saw participation from 13 investors across Asian markets including Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. The bank said the transaction aims to broaden its global investor base, increasing participation from investors in Asia. It also aims to diversify its funding sources alongside its domestic investor base, which participates in local currency issuances.