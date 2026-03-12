Bank of Baroda raises $500 million through five-year syndicated loan
State-run lender raises $500 million through a five-year syndicated loan via its GIFT City IFSC unit, attracting investors across Asia and aiming to diversify funding sources
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Bank of Baroda raised a $500 million five-year syndicated term loan through its International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the bank said in a release on Thursday.
The transaction marks the bank’s return to the global syndicated loan market after a gap of one year. Proceeds from the facility will be used for general banking and corporate purposes, the bank said.
It saw participation from 13 investors across Asian markets including Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. The bank said the transaction aims to broaden its global investor base, increasing participation from investors in Asia. It also aims to diversify its funding sources alongside its domestic investor base, which participates in local currency issuances.
MUFG Bank and HSBC acted as mandated lead arrangers, underwriters and book runners for the transaction.
“This successful transaction reinforces the confidence that global institutions place in Bank of Baroda’s prudent financial management and long-term strategic direction,” said Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer of Bank of Baroda. “The participation from investors across Asia reflects growing international interest in the bank and supports our focus on diversifying funding sources and strengthening global investor engagement.”
More From This Section
Topics : Bank of Baroda GIFT City GIFT City IFSC
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 6:24 PM IST