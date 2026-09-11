BoI, Indian Bank cumulatively raise nearly $5 bn through FCNR deposits

State-owned Bank of India has mobilised nearly $2.4 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s concessional swap window and plans to use the funds to retire high-cost deposits and borrowings, while deploying a portion in higher-yielding assets, a source aware of the development said.

The bank plans to deploy the funds raised through FCNR(B) deposits by the end of the third quarter, the source said.

With access to relatively cheaper funding through FCNR(B) deposits, the lender may not tap the certificate of deposit market over the next few months, the source added.

The bank is also conducting roadshows with investors to raise up to $1 billion through US dollar-denominated bonds. It will tap the market when yields are favourable, the source said.

The RBI’s concessional swap window for FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) is valid until December 31.

Meanwhile, state-owned Indian Bank has raised $2.3 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI’s special concessional swap scheme.

The lender is using the funds to meet rupee liquidity needs, extend loans and reduce its reliance on bulk deposits, sources directly aware of the development said.

“The funds were raised at a cheaper rate, which the bank is utilising for rupee liquidity and the rest of the part is being utilised for loans also. Also taking care of bulk deposits. Leverage was just a small part,” a person aware of the deployment said.

The RBI introduced the special USD-INR forex swap facility in June to boost foreign currency inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings.

The FCNR(B) window, initially scheduled to remain open until September 30, was closed a month early on August 31 following strong inflows.

Banks mobilised $127.2 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the facility by August 31, while total foreign currency inflows through FCNR(B), OFCBs and ECBs stood at $136.4 billion, according to provisional RBI data.

The large mobilisation has provided banks with relatively cheaper foreign-currency funding, helping lenders optimise their funding mix and reduce dependence on other sources of deposits and borrowings.