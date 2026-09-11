Friday, September 11, 2026 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BoI, Indian Bank cumulatively raise nearly $5 bn through FCNR deposits

BoI, Indian Bank cumulatively raise nearly $5 bn through FCNR deposits

The state-owned lenders are using cheaper foreign-currency funding to meet rupee liquidity needs, extend loans and reduce dependence on high-cost deposits and borrowings

rupee, RBI, FCNR(B), dollar inflows, forex intervention, foreign exchange reserves, banking system liquidity, WACR, VRRR, cash reserve ratio, ICRR, dollar swap

Representative Image

Subrata PandaAnupreksha Jain
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of India has mobilised nearly $2.4 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s concessional swap window and plans to use the funds to retire high-cost deposits and borrowings, while deploying a portion in higher-yielding assets, a source aware of the development said.
 
The bank plans to deploy the funds raised through FCNR(B) deposits by the end of the third quarter, the source said.
 
With access to relatively cheaper funding through FCNR(B) deposits, the lender may not tap the certificate of deposit market over the next few months, the source added.
 
The bank is also conducting roadshows with investors to raise up to $1 billion through US dollar-denominated bonds. It will tap the market when yields are favourable, the source said.
 
 
The RBI’s concessional swap window for FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) is valid until December 31.

Also Read

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India, during an address from Trust at Scale: Agentic AI and Future of Banking in a Billion-User Nation in Global Fintech festival 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday September 10, 2026

Banks will take 3-4 months to deploy FCNR(B) flows, says C S Setty

fncr b, rbi news, rbi

After the dollar deluge, costly choicespremium

rupee, cash, money, finance, economy

Bank of Baroda raises $8 billion via FCNR (B), exceeds initial target

image

FCNR(B) inflows could lead to 'abnormal lending': Axis Bank MD & CEO

Union Budget 2026, banking sector reforms, RBI Regulatory Review Cell, Narasimham Committee, financial regulation, Sebi, Irdai, PFRDA, NBFCs, bank licences, Viksit Bharat 2047, FSLRC

Best of BS Opinion: Government must get real on spending

 
Meanwhile, state-owned Indian Bank has raised $2.3 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI’s special concessional swap scheme.
 
The lender is using the funds to meet rupee liquidity needs, extend loans and reduce its reliance on bulk deposits, sources directly aware of the development said.
 
“The funds were raised at a cheaper rate, which the bank is utilising for rupee liquidity and the rest of the part is being utilised for loans also. Also taking care of bulk deposits. Leverage was just a small part,” a person aware of the deployment said.
 
The RBI introduced the special USD-INR forex swap facility in June to boost foreign currency inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings.
 
The FCNR(B) window, initially scheduled to remain open until September 30, was closed a month early on August 31 following strong inflows.
 
Banks mobilised $127.2 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the facility by August 31, while total foreign currency inflows through FCNR(B), OFCBs and ECBs stood at $136.4 billion, according to provisional RBI data.
 
The large mobilisation has provided banks with relatively cheaper foreign-currency funding, helping lenders optimise their funding mix and reduce dependence on other sources of deposits and borrowings.
 

More From This Section

flipkart

Flipkart's Super.money bets on AI agents to take on bigger rivals

Coforge (Photo: Company website)

Chairman OP Bhatt hid audit findings from board members, says Coforge

Wipro

Wipro's AI push deliver productivity gains equal to 20,000 workers: CTO

Kunal Gupta, senior vice president and head of Flipkart Minutes

Flipkart Minutes quadruples business as quick-commerce battle intensifies

Pocket Entertainment, Pocket FM

Pocket Entertainment crosses $500 mn ARR as business grows 70%

Topics : Bank of India Indian Bank FCNR FCNR(B)

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 11:54 AM IST