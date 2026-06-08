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Bank of India launches Mumbai hub for partnership-led financing businesses

The Strategic Business Branch will house co-lending, pool buyouts, TReDS and supply chain finance operations under one roof to improve efficiency and risk oversight

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Bank of India (BOI) | Photo: Company website

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

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State-owned Bank of India (BOI) has inaugurated a dedicated Strategic Business Branch (SBB) in Mumbai to consolidate and scale up its digital and partnership-led financing businesses, including pool buyouts, co-lending, Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), and supply chain finance.
 
The branch, located at Nariman Point, was inaugurated by Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, in the presence of Executive Director P R Rajagopal and other senior executives.
 
The SBB will function as a specialised hub for partnership-led financing and is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening credit monitoring and improving underwriting agility across these business segments.
 
 
"We have brought all these businesses under one roof through the Strategic Business Branch at Nariman Point. This will improve operational efficiencies, credit monitoring and agility in underwriting, while ensuring a clear focus on these four business verticals," Karnatak said.
 
According to the bank, the branch will serve as a centre of excellence for partnership-driven financing and support its strategy of pursuing sustainable business growth while maintaining robust governance and risk controls.
 

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

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