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Home / Companies / News / Bank of Maharashtra posts 27% loan growth, business crosses ₹6.5 trn in Q1

Bank of Maharashtra posts 27% loan growth, business crosses ₹6.5 trn in Q1

The Pune-based public sector lender's outstanding credit stood at ₹2.41 trillion at the end of the April-June quarter of FY26, BoM said in a regulatory filing

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The total credit included loans to the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments, which grew 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.87 trillion | Photo: X@mahabank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has recorded a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in its total credit to ₹3.06 trillion in the June quarter.

The Pune-based public sector lender's outstanding credit stood at ₹2.41 trillion at the end of the April-June quarter of FY26, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The total credit included loans to the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments, which grew 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.87 trillion, it said.

During the quarter, the bank's exposure to corporate credit also crossed ₹1 trillion to ₹1.11 trillion, registering an increase of 21 per cent.

 

The lender reported a 13 per cent rise in total deposits to ₹3.44 trillion in the reporting quarter against ₹3.05 trillion at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.

As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 19 per cent to ₹6.51 trillion compared with ₹5.46 trillion at the end of June 30, 2025.

During the latest quarter, it said, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio stood at 49 per cent of the total deposits against 50 per cent in the same period of the preceding financial year. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bank of Maharashtra bank credit growth credit growth

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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