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Bank of Maharashtra reports 27% loan growth, 13% deposit growth

Domestic corporate loans expanded 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1.11 trillion

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BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

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State-owned lender Bank of Maharashtra posted 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in overall advances to Rs 3.06 trillion, supported by 25 per cent growth in RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) loans to Rs 1.87 trillion.
 
Domestic corporate loans expanded 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1.11 trillion.
 
Deposits grew 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.44 trillion, while the share of low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits fell to 49 per cent from 50 per cent in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
 

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Topics : Bank of Maharashtra Q1 results Indian banking sector

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

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